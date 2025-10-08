Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures

Star Trek Adventures Reveals The 23rd Century Campaign Guide

Star Trek Adventureshas a brand new book coming out early next year, as GMs will get campaign help with The 23rd Century Campaign Guide

Article Summary Star Trek Adventures unveils The 23rd Century Campaign Guide, now available for pre-order from Modiphius.

Create campaigns set in early Federation history, Klingon tensions, and thrilling five-year missions.

New character options, rules for casualties, and guidance for both players and gamemasters included.

Comprehensive details on key 23rd-century eras, tech advances, factions, and distinct campaign styles.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed a brand-new addition to Star Trek Adventures Second Edition, as players can pre-order The 23rd Century Campaign Guide. The book serves as a companion to making a campaign during some of the nascent years of the Federation, specifically focusing on historical points such as the early decades dealing with the Klingon Empire, the eventual war in 2256-2257, solidifying their place in the galaxy, and boldly going on five-year missions. You can read more about the book below, as it will be released sometime in Q1 2026 for £35/$47.

Star Trek Adventures – The 23rd Century Campaign Guide

The 23rd Century Campaign Guide presents the entire 23rd century for players to use in the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, from the growing pains of the nascent Federation in the century's early decades to the rising tensions with the Klingon Empire that sparked a brutal war in 2256-2257. Then, onward into the bold 'five year missions' period and the volatile latter third of the century. Characters of every department, from command to medical, can use new rules and character options to deepen their gameplay experience. No matter the composition of the crew, this guide provides the means for players to play through some of the most dramatic and influential periods in Star Trek.

New player character options, including new options for the Environment phase of lifepath character generation, the new Free Trader career path option, and 12 new career events.

New optional rules for generating casualties and impacting characters with lingering consequences such as fatigue, scars, and trauma.

Guidance to help players and gamemasters create amazing missions and campaigns that fit thematically into the 23rd century, and to collaboratively tell stories with your crew that are as evocative and epic as those involving Michael Burnham, James Kirk, Nyota Uhura, Christopher Pike, Mr. Spock, and many others.

Information about four key periods of the century, along with specific details for each key period concerning the state of the Galaxy, technological advancements, and the major and minor civilizations at play.

Extensive player advice about playing characters through the various periods in this century, along with sample focuses, traits, and values for players to consider adding to their characters.

Advice for gamemasters on the themes and tones present in each period of this century, and information on various styles of play and campaign structures that might best fit each period.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!