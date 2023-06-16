Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Star Trek: Infinite , Video Games | Tagged: Nimble Giant Entertainment, paradox Interactive, star trek, Star Trek: Infinite

Star Trek: Infinite Trailer Debuts During Picard Day

Paradox Interactive has released a brand new trailer for Star Trek: Infinite today as part of their Picard Day celebrations.

Paradox Interactive officially revealed their first main trailer for Star Trek: Infinite today, showing off what it will look like as part of Picard Day. Developed by Nimble Giant Entertainment the game will take place in the TNG timeline with familiar characters and settings, paired with emergent gameplay and complex choices; you will be making your own story among these stars. It isn't quite clear if you'll be replaying famous stories and changing what happens or if you'll be ignoring the bulk of canon and working with that universe at a certain point to change how things happened. But either wait, it looks like there's room to completely make up your own version of events. The game doesn't have a release date yet beyond the idea it will be released this Fall, so until then, enjoy the trailer!

"Star Trek: Infinite takes players on a thrilling journey through space, placing them in the heart of the galactic struggles between the powers of the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Though this game draws inspiration from the iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation, this story isn't just about one ship. Star Trek: Infinite puts players in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Each major power possesses individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct. Players can send fleets to explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, manage an economy, and navigate diplomatic endeavors. Whether building the influence of their homeworlds or risking exploration into the unknown, Star Trek: Infinite gives players endless choices and the opportunity to shape the destiny of their favorite Star Trek powers. Fans will experience a game faithful to the lore of a timeless franchise, as they embark on an unforgettable journey through space, encounter new civilizations, and forge a path among the stars."

"As fans of the Star Trek franchise, we are committed to creating a game that stays true to the spirit of The Next Generation, in both its ideals and lore," said Martin Cao, CEO of Nimble Giant Entertainment. "Working within these bounds still allows for a wellspring of opportunities. Star Trek: Infinite rewards explorative play, gives players freedom to choose how they respond to the events that unfold in front of them, and provides a strong sense of identity as you lead your empire through the galaxy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!