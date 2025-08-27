Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, DECA Games, star trek

Star Trek Online Reveals Timeless Legacy Bundle For Console

Star Trek Online has finally released the Timeless Legacy Bundle for consoles today, giving the ships to Xbox and PlayStation players

Article Summary Star Trek Online launches the Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation players today

The bundle features iconic starships from multiple eras, including new variants and fan favorites

Includes exclusive launch trailer with a poem by composer and voice actor Jason Charles Miller

Bundle also offers unique costumes, EV suit, and the Wrath of Khan Ceti Alpha V Eel Kit Module

Arc Games and DECA Games have finally released a special bundle for Star Trek Online on consoles, as Xbox and PlayStation players now have access to the Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle. The bundle was originally released back in July for PC players, giving you several different eras of starships to choose from in the Federation's long history. Now console players have access to that content today. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the bundle can be found in both shops.

Star Trek Online – Timeless Legacy Starship Bundle

In celebration of the "Timeless Legacy" bundle, the official launch trailer features an exclusive poem reading from Jason Charles Miller, the veteran composer and voice actor known and celebrated in the Star Trek Online universe. Most notably, he's known in the universe for composing the Star Trek MMORPG's first original theme song, "Steel and Flame," an epic Klingon anthem.

USS Okinawa – Also available to purchase separately The base version is modeled from the classic Star Trek game, Star Trek: Starfleet Command. New variants include the TOS era variant (featured in an IDW Star Trek Comic), TMP era variant and the STO era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately USS Proxima – Also available to purchase separately The base version is modeled from the Star Trek game, Star Trek: Legacy. New variants include the TOS era variant, TMP era variant & STO era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately Ranger Temporal Battle Cruiser – Also available to purchase separately Originally from Star Trek Online's 2016 expansion "Agents of Yesterday". New variants include the TMP era variant and STO era variant, as well as a remaster of the TOS era variant.

– Also available to purchase separately Bundle Exclusives The Star Trek: The Motion Picture EV Suit item and costume The Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Cadet Uniform costume Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan Ceti Alpha V Eel Universal Kit Module



