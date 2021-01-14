Star Trek Timelines Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary

Tilting Point released details today about celebrations happening for the fifth anniversary of Star Trek Timelines. The game has been running strong for a good five years now and has a pretty strong following. So to reward all the people who have been keeping the game going this entire time, there's a fun bonus coming your way as you'll be getting Captain Tom Paris as well as a number of additions and updates. You can read the full details below, as you can download the game right now on the App Store and Google Play.

Star Trek Timelines, the popular strategy role playing game from publisher Tilting Point and developer Wicked Realm Games, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a limited time giveaway and more! Now through February 2, players who roam the galaxy will be gifted with Captain Tom Paris, a free Luau Paris 5 Star Crew Member. During this time, the game will also introduce three new temporary achievements which when completed will grant players a copy of the Pineapple Paris Crew Member. Additionally, from January 12th through January 19th all 4 and 5 Star Crew pulled in the Time Portal 1x and 10x will become beholds, giving players the ability to choose from multiple Crew members with each pull.

Trek Fans looking to celebrate all month long can also partake in the "A Woman of Conviction" limited time event, set to go live on Jan 21. Players can join Sirella, wife of Klingon warrior Martok, to eliminate the parasitic beings controlling her husband and other top Klingon officials. By targeting the ship carrying Martok and Lieutenant Commander Dexter Remmick, players can eliminate the mother parasite and stop the invasion before it ends.

One of the most expansive Star Trek games on mobile, Star Trek Timelines includes content from across the first ten films and all seven television series, including Star Trek: Picard. Licensed by CBS Consumer Products, the game features more than 900 beloved characters, allowing players to assemble a dream crew from all eras of the series. As they participate in missions, players can command 50 iconic starships and engage in stunning 3D ship-to-ship battles.