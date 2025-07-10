Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hunted Cow Games, Star Vortex, Zorg Games

Star Vortex Arrives On Steam For Early Access This Month

Star Vortex has been given an Early Access release date, as the top-down ARPG space shooter will launch near the end of July

Customize and upgrade your ship from a small frigate to a massive battleship as you progress.

Explore randomly generated space sectors, battle elite enemies, and collect powerful upgrades.

Create, share, and import custom ship designs to match your personal playstyle and strategies.

Indie game developer Zorg Games and publisher Hunted Cow Games have revealed the Early Access date for Star Vortex. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a top-down ARPG space shooter that has taken inspiration from titles like Diablo 2, as you are fighting a constant war across all fronts to protect humanity. The game will arrive on Steam on July 28, 2025, but now, enjoy the trailer!

Star Vortex

Humanity is fighting wars on all fronts. Suddenly, a new threat appears out of nowhere and begins attacking the human forces. Earth must be warned about this new danger and it is up to you to escort the mothership back home to deliver the unsettling news. You play as a pilot of a fighter ship who must venture out into the space sector to find the gateway keys that will allow the mothership to reach Earth. Throughout your journey, you will gain experience, allowing you to level up and upgrade your ship from a small frigate to a massive battleship while collecting equipment that synergizes with your build and playstyle. Explore randomly generated sectors, fighting elite enemies and bosses, then work your way up through difficulties.

Along with creating an ultimate build to match your playstyle and searching for the best equipment, you can visit the shipyard on the mothership to design your perfect ship. Starting with a small frigate, as you gain experience and level up, you can increase the size of your ship, from a small fighter to a destroyer to a cruiser, and finally a huge battleship. Unlock new weapon and equipment slots allowing you to increase the total number of weapons and equipment that you can use at one time. From lasers to projectile weapons to rocket launchers and automatic turrets, the possibilities are endless as to how you fit your ship.

Every aspect of the ship is available for you to design. From its appearance to the placement of the weapons and equipment slots, you are free to design your ship how you see fit. Save your favourite creative designs and share them with friends and the community, with a ship design import and export option. Randomly generated sectors make every game different, but your navigation system will help you plot your course. How you tackle your exploration of a sector is your decision to make. Do you take charge and head directly for the boss, or do you take your time and explore levelling up? Perhaps you will take a detour to scavenge for rare and legendary upgrades and equipment. The choice is yours, but danger lurks in every system.

