Posted in: Events, Games, ILM Immersive, Star Wars: Celebration, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset

Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset Revealed

A new VR title was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Japan as they showed offStar Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset

Article Summary Discover the new Star Wars VR & AR experience, Beyond Victory, revealed at Japan's Star Wars Celebration.

Follow Volo, an aspiring podracer, under Sebulba's mentorship in this mixed reality adventure.

Experience thrilling podracing action in virtual mixed reality on a futuristic holotable.

Transform your space with unlockable virtual Star Wars figures and vehicles in Playset mode.

Industrial Light & Magic showed off a new VR experience at Star Wars Celebration in Japan this week, as we got our first look at Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset. The game looks like it will be a mix of VR and AR action, as you'll be able to take on all challengers ina podrace experience like none that have come before it. We have the trailer above here showing a glimpse into what's being worked on, as you'll play tale of Volo, an up-and-coming podracer, leading to races on a virtual holotable. No date has been set for the game's release, not even a window of when we'll see it arrive, just to knowledge that it will be released down the road on Meta Quest.

Star Wars : Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset

Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset takes place around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story and offers three distinct modes for fans to enjoy:

Adventure: Using a combination of virtual and mixed reality, the story follows Volo – an aspiring podracer whose life gets flipped upside down under the mentorship of the infamous Sebulba.

Arcade: Experience the thrill of podracing in mixed reality on a virtual holotable that brings players right into the heart of the action like never before.

Playset: Transform the physical world around you and create your very own incredible Star Wars moments in mixed reality with a collection of unlockable virtual action figures and vehicles.

"Star Wars Celebration has always been a place where fandom meets passion and we wanted to bring something to the show this year that our team is over the moon about," said Alyssa Finley, Executive Producer of Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset. "We're calling this a Playset because it isn't just a game; it's an entirely new way to experience the Star Wars galaxy and the worlds we create at ILM. This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that's unlike anything we've done before and we're so excited to share a special first look with our incredible Star Wars community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!