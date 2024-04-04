Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capital Games, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes Is Coming To PC This Summer

Electronic Arts and Capital Games will bring Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes over to PC, in what looks to be a direct port this Summer.

Article Summary Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes to launch on PC via EA App this Summer.

Direct port from mobile with crossplay, exclusive to EA's platform.

High-quality visuals and PC-optimized layout enhance the experience.

New characters and events, including Jar Jar Binks for Phantom Menace's 25th.

Electronic Arts and Capital Games confirmed their hit mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes will be headed to PC platforms later this Summer. Working in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, the collectible turn-based strategy RPG will be available via the EA App for Windows, with no mention of Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store in sight. Based on the info provided about crossplay between PC and mobile, it would seem this will be a direct port exclusive to their app. The team is currently taking signups for the game on its website.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, players will battle throughout the action-packed galaxy featuring legendary characters and heroes from The Mandalorian, The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Last Jedi, The Bad Batch and more, including Darth Vader, Grand Master Yoda, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more, as they fight with dark and light side heroes across iconic locations. Players will collect heroes and build unbeatable squads as they discover each character's ultimate gear and fun abilities to make their squads unstoppable – construct unique combinations of elite teams to test exciting strategies for engaging turn-based combat and epic boss battles.

Players will be able to carry their progression over from the mobile version to the PC version, as the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes PC release is synced with the mobile version, being that it's fully cross-platform, cross-commerce, and cross-progression compatible. The game is also scaled to PC with higher-quality visuals and an improved layout. The addition of new characters and regular in-game events will continue to expand the holotable experience and increase the roster of playable characters, including the highly-anticipated addition of Jar Jar Binks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!