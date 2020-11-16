Star Wars Has Officially Come To The World Of Minecraft

Minecraft heads to a galaxy far, far away this week as the world of Star Wars has officially been added to the game for everyone. As you might suspect, they're not just dropping a couple of assets into the mix, this is a full-on DLC pack that will give you new skins, new creations to make, new vehicles, new creatures, the whole nine yards. This DLC includes a map, a skin pack, a full bespoke texture set, mobs, and items reskins, UI treatment, and even a licensed soundtrack. More details on the content available within the DLC are below. To be clear about the content, this is all content from the original trilogy, Episode 4-6. So no prequel content and no modern trilogy. However, there appears to be Mandalorian content in here. We're sure somewhere out there, someone is angry because it's Star Wars and there are fans who take this all too seriously. But that's a ton of classic content over three films for you to enjoy. We have the details of it all below along with screenshots and a trailer for you to enjoy, as the content is available in the Marketplace.

Star Wars/Minecraft Mash-up, featuring a skin pack, full bespoke texture set, mobs and items reskin, UI treatment, original soundtrack and sound effects.

Features characters and locations from the original Star Wars trilogy (Episode 4-6) and The Mandalorian TV series.

12 Star Wars planet dioramas connected by 'Hyperspace' travel. These include Tatooine, Endor, and Hoth- key planet settings from the original trilogy- as well as Nevarro and Sorgan from The Mandalorian.

36 Star Wars character skins including the most popular and iconic characters.

Pilotable vehicles like speeders, X-Wings, and The Razor Crest, among others.