Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion Coming December 14th

BioWare has released details to the expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic called Legacy Of The Sith, coming out on December 14th. Earlier today the team held a special livestream where they revealed more of what's to come in the expansion, along with the release date for it, as this will be taking the game deeper into the Dark Side of The Force. We have the livestream for you below as well as notes from the team about what they talked about here.

The war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire spreads to new worlds! Dangerous fringe groups rise in the dark corners of the galaxy ​and Darth Malgus pursues an unknown plan… Unravel these mysteries and more as your choices continue to shape the galaxy. Introducing Combat Styles! Players can now separate their Class Story from gameplay style for an even greater customization experience. This frees up Advanced Class options as characters can choose any Advanced Class within the Tech or Force playstyle! Play as a Trooper wielding a Sniper Rifle, or a Sith Inquisitor with a lightsaber in each hand, or even secretly use Dark Side powers while posing as a member of the Jedi Order. Loadouts will increase your ability to customize, allowing you to swap between playstyles and gear with a click.

The Sith Empire has invaded Manaan to seize its abundance of kolto, a vital medical resource on all sides of the war. Battle through underwater facilities for control of the planet with separate Imperial and Republic Storylines. Completing the Manaan storyline will unlock a new base of operations for your faction, along with a new daily area! The story continues on the planet Elom with the discovery of a ruined Sith Fortress that was mysteriously erased from all records. Rumors persist that Darth Malgus–on the hunt for ancient relics throughout the galaxy–may have found something critical to the future of the Jedi and the Sith. This new storyline will be available both as a solo experience as well as a multiplayer Flashpoint!