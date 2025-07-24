Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elemental: Reforged, Stardock Entertainment

Stardock Entertainment Announces Elemental: Reforged

Stardock Entertainment revealed they're working on Elemental: Reforged, a remaster of the 4X strategy series with multiple games involved

Unifies classic gameplay from War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress, and Sorcerer King into one robust package.

Features deep RPG-style unit customization, tactical combat, dynamic quests, and evolving fantasy worlds.

Modernized 64-bit graphics engine, improved UI, and powerful built-in modding tools with Steam Workshop support.

Stardock Entertainment has announced that they are working on Elemental: Reforged, a remaster of the original Elemental that's more than your average remaster. This particular title will not only present the best possible version of the original game, but it will also integrate some of the biggest sections from all of the games in the franchise, essentially making it the most robust version you could ever want. No release date was provided at the time of this announcement, so we're guessing either they have a date and are holding onto it, or they're still working on it and we won't see the game until probably 2026.

Elemental: Reforged

Elemental: Reforged, a definitive remastering and re-imagining of the ambitious fantasy 4X strategy series Elemental. Integrating the strongest elements from Elemental: War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress, and Sorcerer King, Elemental: Reforged finally brings to life the comprehensive vision originally set out nearly two decades ago. Elemental: Reforged will feature elements and mechanics from each of the previously released 32-bit games, along with entirely new features, in a new 64-bit engine with enhanced visuals.

Unified Elemental Experience: Brings together the strategic depth, smart AI, and rich gameplay from Fallen Enchantress, the immersive crafting and quest systems from Sorcerer King, and the dynasty-building, terraforming, and innovative mechanics first introduced in War of Magic.

Rich, Dynamic Worlds: Enjoy endless replayability through procedurally generated fantasy worlds filled with lore-rich quests, evolving environments that respond to your magic, unique fantasy civilizations, and bustling cities populated with individually simulated characters.

RPG-Infused Unit Design: Customize heroes and armies through an intuitive RPG-style character designer, crafting each unit with their own unique history, stats, equipment, and abilities, growing stronger with experience.

Compelling Tactical Combat: See how your designed units and characters fare in battle in highly refined tactical battles that reward strategic thinking, or leverage a sophisticated auto-resolve system powered by advanced AI for streamlined empire management.

Deep Quest and Story Integration: Embark on rich, narrative-driven quests seamlessly woven into the empire-building experience, influencing diplomacy, unlocking secrets, and offering meaningful rewards.

Modernized UI and Graphics Engine: Explore enhanced visuals powered by DirectX 11, seamless zooming from strategic cloth-map to detailed tactical view.

Integrated Modding Tools: A comprehensive built-in modding and map-editing tools, and a fully redesigned user interface optimized for modern PC gaming with Steam workshop integration.

