Starfield Animated Anthology For Shattered Space Adds New Episode

Check out the latest episode for The Settled Systems, the animated series serving as a preamble to Starfield – Shattered Space

Article Summary Watch the latest "All Must Serve" episode of Starfield's animated series, The Settled Systems.

Follow a Va’ruun child through tragedy in House Va’ruun's capital at the Scaled Citadel.

Explore Shattered Space, Starfield's first major expansion coming September 30, 2024.

Unravel House Va'ruun's mysteries and navigate political strife in a new handcrafted location.

Bethesda Softworks has released a new episode of the Starfield – Shattered Space animated series called The Settled Systems. This latest addition is called "All Must Serve," as the episode follows a young Va'ruun child attending a ceremony at the Scaled Citadel, during which a catastrophe wipes out a number of people and the Va'ruun capital city. From here, we see the people of House Va'ruun struggling to move forward after the tragedy. Much of this serves as a bit of flavor to prepare you for the upcoming expansion to the game, which is still set to be released on September 30, 2024. Enjoy the new episode above!

Starfield – Shattered Space

In Shattered Space, Starfield's first major expansion, players will visit the homeworld of House Va'ruun for the first time. Explore a fully handcrafted new location and unravel the mysteries surrounding the followers of the Great Serpent. House Va'ruun is on the brink of collapse, and their people need help finding a path forward. When your sudden presence on their hidden home planet is seen by some as divine intervention, it's up to you to restore House Va'ruun and decide the fate of this secretive faction.

A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va'Ruun's hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure. When a distress signal from a derelict star station sparks a journey to Va'Ruun'kai, the veil of secrecy surrounding the worshippers of a deity known as "The Great Serpent" is finally lifted. Immerse yourself in the dark and complex world of House Va'Ruun as you navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va'Ruun people, and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event.

