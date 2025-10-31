Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Paizo, Role Playing Games, Starfinder, Tabletop, Warframe | Tagged: Operation: Orias, Starfinder x Warframe

Starfinder x Warframe – Operation: Orias Has Been Launched

Starfinder x Warframe - Operation: Orias is available right now, bringing the two games together in an epic collaboration

Article Summary Starfinder and Warframe join forces in Operation: Orias, a new standalone TTRPG module adventure.

Play as one of four iconic Protoframes on a mission to rescue a spy from Europa in Warframe's universe.

Requires Starfinder Second Edition Player Core; available in digital and print editions with premade builds.

Contains custom adventures, 3D printable minis, lore primer, and collaboration by Paizo and Digital Extremes.

Paizo and Digital Extremes have come together for a new collaboration, as they have released the TTRPG module Starfinder x Warframe – Operation: Orias. The two companies are basically taking the best of both titles and meshing them together in a new special adventure that requires only a few things to play. Its not a freebie, you will need to choose between a print copy or a PDF, and there are optional items up for sale such as special Warframe dice in their shop. We have more details on the adventure for you here.

Starfinder x Warframe – Operation: Orias

Operation: Orias is a complete standalone adventure that meticulously blends the in-depth, tactical sci-fi D20-based gameplay of Starfinder Second Edition with Warframe's immersive, action-packed setting, lore, and characters. A transmission from The Lotus, an enigmatic figure at the heart of Warframe's narrative, calls two to four Protoframes on a perilous journey to rescue a spy from a research facility on Europa. Squad up against adversaries like the Corpus, Grineer, and Infested enemy factions, while working together to survive and reach extraction.

To get started, players need access to the Starfinder Second Edition Player Core, the definitive entry point for Starfinder Second Edition, alongside the Operation: Orias module. Players can elevate their Warframe tabletop encounters to more immersive levels with Protoframe minifigure 3D printable models available for free (courtesy of Digital Extremes) and with one of Paizo's Flip-Mats, like the Planetary Terrain and Second Edition Playtest Multi-Packs, available on Paizo's storefront for purchase in digital and physical formats.

Choice to control one of four iconic Protoframes, Arthur (Excalibur), Aoi (Mag), Lettie (Trinity), or Amir (Volt), in a Starfinder Second Edition standalone adventure, designed for 4-6 hours of play.

Digital PDF ($8.99 USD) and physical edition ($12.99) module options as well as four premade character builds, a primer for Warframe's setting, and advice for customizing the game experience.

A thrilling story developed by Paizo's Creative Director of Rules and Lore, Luis Loza, in collaboration with Digital Extremes' community and narrative teams.

Cover and intro page artwork by Warframe community artist Silvia Barreira Pedregal (Brighan), with a special introduction by Warframe community creator, TheKengineer.

