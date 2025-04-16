Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Decafesoft, Eastasiasoft Limited

Starlight Legacy Set To Arrive On Consoles in Late May

After having already been released for PC back in February, Starlight Legacy will be coming to multiple consoles next month

Article Summary Starlight Legacy debuts on consoles in May, after a successful PC launch in February.

Inspired by SNES and SEGA classics, this JRPG offers a nostalgic 16-bit experience.

Explore Evaria Kingdom non-linearly, facing scaled enemies and bosses.

Engage in retro turn-based combat and soar through 3D flight sequences.

Indie game developer Decafesoft and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited have confirmed that Starlight Legacy will be coming to consoles next month. If you haven't seen the game already, this is a throwback to the classic JRPGs of the SNES and SEGA Genesis era of gaming, as three warriors try to restore the balance of power in this non-linear title. The game dropped onto Steam back in February, but now the game will arrive for all three major consoles on May 28. 2025. A physical release is also in the works but no plaforms were named for that yet.

Starlight Legacy

Return to the style of 16-bit RPGs in Starlight Legacy, a non-linear adventure inspired by genre classics! Set in a post-medieval world in the Evaria Kingdom, explore a vast kingdom created with lush 2D pixel art, a nostalgic turn-based battle system and non-linear story where the four provinces of the kingdom can be explored in any order of your choosing. In Starlight Legacy, the four provinces of the Evaria Kingdom have lived in peace and prosperity for decades, thanks to the Eternity Tree that enriches and purifies the soil, water, and air of the entire kingdom. But a ban on the education of magic has caused unrest, leading to the rise of a separatist movement to liberate the Sky Province from Evaria. The warriors Ignus and Teryl embark on a quest to deliver a sword requested by the king, but shortly after they embark, a devastating attack causes the Eternity Tree to whither. Ignus and Teryl now face the task of restoring the Eternity Tree to save the kingdom. And so begins a great journey through a seamlessly interconnected fantasy world!

Search for powerful relics to restore the withered Eternity Tree!

Explore provinces in any order, with enemies and bosses scaled according to your overall progress.

Travel between towns, dungeons and field environments seamlessly with no load times.

Immerse yourself in a retro RPG that mixes old-school 2D aesthetics with modern advancements!

Engage in menu driven turn-based combat inspired by genre classics.

Take to the skies in 3D flight sequences to quickly traverse the overworld map!

