Starlight Legacy Set To Arrive On Consoles in Late May
After having already been released for PC back in February, Starlight Legacy will be coming to multiple consoles next month
Article Summary
- Starlight Legacy debuts on consoles in May, after a successful PC launch in February.
- Inspired by SNES and SEGA classics, this JRPG offers a nostalgic 16-bit experience.
- Explore Evaria Kingdom non-linearly, facing scaled enemies and bosses.
- Engage in retro turn-based combat and soar through 3D flight sequences.
Indie game developer Decafesoft and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited have confirmed that Starlight Legacy will be coming to consoles next month. If you haven't seen the game already, this is a throwback to the classic JRPGs of the SNES and SEGA Genesis era of gaming, as three warriors try to restore the balance of power in this non-linear title. The game dropped onto Steam back in February, but now the game will arrive for all three major consoles on May 28. 2025. A physical release is also in the works but no plaforms were named for that yet.
Starlight Legacy
- Search for powerful relics to restore the withered Eternity Tree!
- Explore provinces in any order, with enemies and bosses scaled according to your overall progress.
- Travel between towns, dungeons and field environments seamlessly with no load times.
- Immerse yourself in a retro RPG that mixes old-school 2D aesthetics with modern advancements!
- Engage in menu driven turn-based combat inspired by genre classics.
- Take to the skies in 3D flight sequences to quickly traverse the overworld map!