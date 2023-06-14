Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fleetyard Studios, indie games, Starship Simulator

Starship Simulator To Release Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Fleetyard Studios will be presenting a free demo for Starship Simulator during Steam Next Fest, kicking off on June 19th.

Indie game developer and publisher Fleetyard Studios have confirmed that Starship Simulator will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest. if you haven't checked this one out yet, it appears to be equal parts NASA and Star Trek, as you will be exploring a scientifically accurate Milky Way galaxy as part of a crew who are on a mission to discover distant, uncharted worlds. You'll have access to every deck of the ship as you zoom through space, interact with other ships and systems, apply your skills to help with the effort, or relax in the bar and watch the galaxy unfold in front of you. We got more info below as the demo will go live on June 19th.

Starship Simulator is a space exploration sandbox, where you serve as a crewmember aboard mankind's first experimental deep space exploration vessel. Your ship is tasked with the mission of exploring the galaxy beyond Sol to seek out habitable worlds, with standing orders to conduct science and make successful first contact with any alien species you encounter on your journey. You will soon discover however that the galaxy is a vast and mysterious place, with unexpected dangers lurking in the dark.

Explore billions of star systems across a scientifically accurate 1:1 scale Milky Way galaxy, in real-time, with no transitions or loading screens.

Encounter countless alien civilizations with unique personality traits that must be carefully navigated to achieve successful first contact.

Retrieve unique procedurally generated physical objects from alien worlds, for science scans or to simply decorate your ship.

Explore detailed and highly interactive ship interiors on foot, with the Magellan Class having over 200 rooms across seven decks.

Starships are designed and built from the ground up as though they were real vessels, with every hull panel and cable run designed in CAD software.

Fully simulated ship systems, with multiple kilometers of functioning cables, pipes, and machinery to maintain and repair.

Extensive ship and character customization out of the box. Make your home among the stars uniquely your own.

Eight unique crew roles to choose from; Captain, Engineer, Pilot, Science Officer, Tactical Officer, Doctor, Morale Officer, and Passenger.

