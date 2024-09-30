Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Continuum, XR Games

Starship Troopers: Continuum Announced For VR Platforms

Starship Troopers: Continuum will put a VR spin on the war against the bugs, comign to PSVR2 and Meta Quest platforms this month

Article Summary Starship Troopers: Continuum is an immersive VR game launching on PSVR2 and Meta Quest platforms this month.

Players control Johnny Rico, training psychic troopers and sending them into battles against deadly bugs.

Features include three-player squad-based combat, over 20 weapons, epic missions, and intense boss battles.

Casper Van Dien returns as Johnny Rico, set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu with new challenges.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games announced a new take on an iconic IP, as Starship Troopers: Continuum will be coming to VR platforms. The game will put you in the role of an older Johnny Rico who is training and sending a new line of troopers who have psychic abilities into battle. You'll train them and help them level up, then send them into the middle of a conflict where they'll use their newfound skills to take out the bugs as best they can. The better they do, the better you do as a commander to take on new missions that require a lot more planning than just throwing bodies at the wave. We have more info and the trailer here as the game will arrive on Meta Quest 2 and 3 on October 17, 2024, while PlayStation VR2 players will get it on October 31, 2024.

Starship Troopers: Continuum

Team up and fight the war of the future against the most lethal enemy imaginable, with the life of every living human being at stake in Starship Troopers: Continuum. Featuring Casper Van Dien reprising his role as the legendary Johnny Rico, Starship Troopers: Continuum is set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu. The war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked, but the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war: The Continuum. In the Continuum, you are an experiment, a PsyCommander, with advanced psychic powers! Control Troopers, rank them up, and try to keep them alive. Promote them to citizenship for big bonuses, and advance your own powers faster. Add psychic perks to build your perfect Trooper as they will fight, die, and fight again – and they will win!

Three player online squad-based combat – team up to survive!

20+ weapons – aim well and reload quickly if you want to live!

The classic bugs return and bring new friends – all mean, all hungry, all lethal!

Boss battles against Tankers and Plasmas – plus something new!

Epic missions in both familiar and unexplored terrain – bugs can come from anywhere!

