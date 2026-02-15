Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! Drops Free Demo & Launch Date

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! has a free demo out ahead of Steam Next Fest as the game will fully launch in mid-March

Developer Auroch Digital and publisher Dotemu have launched a free demo for Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! while confirming the game's launch date. First off, the free demo is out now, even though its also being promoted for Steram Next Fest next week, as players can try out the first mission totally free. Meanwhile, the team revealed the game will officially launch on March 16, 2026.

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!'s open area battlefields empower you to choose your path through warfare. Explore large-scale environments to discover opportunities to defend zones from onslaughts, dynamite towering bugs and rescue fellow soldiers from an untimely end to their service. With secrets lurking in every stage as well as unlockable firepower and pilotable on-field mecha, you'll have the Federation's full support as you clash with a horrifying array of close-range, flying and tanklike warriors ready to tear you from limb to limb.

Relive Dietz's storied career as you annihilate the Arachnids on their familiar home world of Klendathu, journeying to all-new worlds like Planet P and beyond in Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!'s streamlined single-player campaign. Wield a devastating arsenal of 14 weapons (including the iconic Morita rifle), 11 Tactical Supports, and a Mech vehicle in a gloriously gory 3D pixelated combat simulation as you spread liberation across the galaxy.

You'll witness humanity's noble efforts to safeguard the galaxy firsthand. Wield the diverse and unique Mobile Infantry arsenal to burn, dismember, and cripple the Arachnid threat in first-person, high-action warfare through the eyes of Sammy. The Arachnid menace has spread far from their home planet of Klendathu, invading human territory across the galaxy. Once inspiring colonies of human beauty, ingenuity and collaboration, now lie torn apart by the merciless and unprovoked Bug threat. Sign up today and protect not just our world, but the future of the human race.

