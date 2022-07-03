State Of Survival Announces New Crossover With The UFC

FunPlus revealed that they have a new crossover event happening in their mobile title State Of Survival as the UFC pays it a visit. The two worlds have collided in an interesting and collaborative way that brings a bit of the MMA organization over to the zombie survival title. Starting today and running all the way through September 2022, you will have the chance to engage and explore the world of combat sports inside this post-apocalyptic universe as they have added some of the more recognizable UFC arenas around the world and transformed them into areas you'll be able to play in throughout every mode of the game.

You'll also be able to unlock UFC-themed skins for free and receive rewards by completing the various objectives you'll see every day. You can also now unlock Doomsday Octagon Decorations and receive a variety of gifts, including online tickets to watch UFC 277, in-game UFC gloves, three free heroes, avatars, and plasmas. We have a couple of quotes and a teaser video below as you can play this content now.

"We're thrilled to partner for the second time with UFC to bring elements of this spectacular combat sport to the world of State of Survival," says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "Since launching State of Survival in August 2019, we have always sought out the most original and high impact partners to keep State of Survival players engaged, and we're excited to see these two worlds collide with a great array of new content." "For several years, the UFC has been closely linked to the world of video games and this collaboration with FunPlus in State of Survival creates another new way to experience MMA content in a totally original virtual setting," says Nick Smith, Vice President of UFC. "State of Survival is already full of a team of heroes and true fighters, so we're excited to see how existing and new State of Survival players interact with the UFC themes in-game."