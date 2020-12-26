Stationeers Celebrates Its Third Year Anniversary

RocketWerkz has released a new trailer this week for Stationeers this week to celebrate the game's third anniversary. The team behind it basically shows off all the improvements they've made to the game since it was launched in December 2017, while also revealing they're working their way to the Version 1.0 update for the game. You can enjoy the trailer below as we wait to see what new stuff will be coming to the game.

Stationeers puts you in control of the construction and management of a space station to run by yourself in single player, or online multiplayer with your friends. Complex atmospheric, electrical, manufacturing, medical, agriculture, and gravitational systems require your thought and management at all times! Stationeers is designed for hardcore players who want a game that is systems oriented. Full utilization and optimization of these complex systems will only come from great knowledge and practice. The game presents a variety of science-based survival problems that you must address. Resource and time pressures will drive your initial designs, but the demands of a thriving station will guide you later. Construction system rewards well-designed architectural, atmospheric, and electrical plans.

Atmospherics system for temperature, pressure, combustion, gas mixtures, water, and fire.

Physics on dynamic items in the world such as wall fatigue and explosive decompression.

Dangerous environments to explore & develop including exotic planets, and asteroid belts.

Deformable voxel terrain on worlds and asteroids that enhances mining and exploration.

Construct complex factories using machines, conveyors, and computers.

Ubiquitous logic system to automate every aspect of your base.

Write programs using Integrated circuits & assembly code to automate your systems.

Farm livestock and grow plants as a integral part of the station's ecosystem.

Many aspects of the game offer full modding support via the Steam Workshop.

Designed from the ground up for multithreading to improve performance + scalability.