SteamDolls Confirmed For Early Access Release This Week

SteamDolls has an Early Access release date confirmed, as the game will arrive this Tuesday while the full version is still in development

Players explore a comic book-inspired, anarchic city infused with stealth and brutal action.

Immerse in a rich narrative complemented by AAA voices like David Hayter and Jennifer Hale.

Heavily inspired by cult classics like Castlevania, Hollow Knight, and nourished by Dead Cells.

Indie game developer The Shady Gentlemen and publisher Top Hat Studios have confirmed the release date for SteamDolls, as it will be out later this week. We haven't heard much about the game's development since the Tokyo Game Show last year, as the team was still in the process of working with a playable demo. Now, players will get a good chunk of the game, but not the finished product, as it will arrive on Steam on February 11. No word yet on a release window for Version 1.0. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

SteamDolls

Enter the grimy, brutal world of Steamdolls – a comic book-inspired steampunk city on the verge of anarchy. Every society has its expiration date – and some dates are sooner than others. Surrounded by a cast of AAA voice talent, including David Hayter, Jennifer Hale, and Christopher Randolph, you'll find yourself entrenched in the utter brutality of a labyrinthine city gone mad. Sleuth through the shadows of the world and lose yourself in every nook and cranny of this city – and the blood of its inhabitants.

As The Whisper, you'll have to balance stealth and brutality to make your goals into reality. Assassinate your enemies and perform devastating finishers, or lurk in the shadows and slip between the cracks. Experience the narrative of the Steamdolls world and delve into not only the story of this dying world but also the secrets found in its shadows. Hack into terminals and experience the memories of the past, and the ghosts that lurk in the remnants of the modern world. Inspired by classic, innovative games like Castlevania and Hollow Knight. Nourished by the fury of Dead Cells and the gloom of Bloodborne. Lose yourself in a labyrinthine city, full of secrets and madness. By the end, you will know but four words: Action, Exploration, Stealth, and Blood.

