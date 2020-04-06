Steamforged Games Is Making Resident Evil 3: The Board Game

Steamforged Games has partnered up with Capcom again to make another tabletop version of a video game with Resident Evil 3: The Board Game. The two companies had already come together last year to make Resident Evil 2: The Board Game, to go along with the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake. That one did a pretty good job of taking the plot from the video game and incorporating it into a Zombiecide-like escape game. Now they'll be doing the same with the latest remake title that came out this week, which is based on the original 1999 video game. Much like the last board game, Steamforged Games will be holding a Kickstarter for it. While they've set up the page, which you can check out here, the campaign won't go live until April 28th, 2020. Here's the full description of the board game from Steamforged.

"Based on the original video game, Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is a cooperative survival horror game for 1-4 players that can be experienced either through individual, one-shot scenarios, or as a 19+ hour campaign with an overarching storyline. Taking control of iconic characters like Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, players will attempt to escape Raccoon City in the midst of a T-virus outbreak. All the while, the city danger level will be on the rise, the number of undead monsters will increase, and every decision will be crucial. To survive, players must carefully manage resources, make intelligent and meaningful decisions, and be wary of curveballs thrown by the tension deck—a mechanic carried over from the RE2 board game which will surprise players with unexpected threats to replicate the terrifying suspense of the video game."

After the notice went up, followers already unlocked the first Kickstarter exclusive, which is a Jill Valentine figure you can use in the game along with exclusive box art. However, beyond that and the photo you see above, the grander details of what's all included haven't been revealed yet. We're sure all of that will come out when the crowdfunding event goes live at the end of the month.