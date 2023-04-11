Steamforged Reveals Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Board Game Steamforged Games and Capcom have come together for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne board game, which will seek funding in May.

Steamforged Games has partnered up with Capcom to create a brand new board game as they're making one based on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. As a follow-up to the 2021 title, this version will have 1-4 players working together to hunt down monsters across the world in strategic card-driven combat. The big change this time around is the setting and the creatures, so if you know how to play the first game, you're already set for this one as your hunters will explore a frozen tundra filled with unique monsters. Aside from your main weapon, you'll also have the Iceborne Clutch Claw, allowing for close combat with the beasts, just like in the video game. The team will launch a Kickstarter on May 18th to get the game funded, with a goal of releasing it before year's end. We have more info on the game below, along with a quote from he company on this new title.

"The Iceborne board game is a follow-up to Steamforged's wildly successful Monster Hunter: World board game, which raised £3.4 million and gained over 20,000 backers on Kickstarter in 2021. Both board games are officially licensed adaptations inspired by Capcom's hit action RPG video game, Monster Hunter: World, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and its sizable smash-hit expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Coming to retail later this year, the original Monster Hunter: World board game has already been receiving rave reviews from Kickstarter backers for its faithful adaptation, captivating gameplay, and high-quality miniatures. A successor rather than a sequel, Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game is a standalone game that will plunge players into an icy new monster hunting experience, introducing different quests, unique gameplay mechanics, and a new line-up of massive monsters for players to hunt."

"We're beyond excited to continue our journey through the Monster Hunter: World universe," said Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Steamforged Game. "There are many big fans of Monster Hunter on the team, and it's been a pleasure seeing how positively the first board game has been received as an authentic and faithful adaptation. Now, we're dedicated to bringing Iceborne to life on the tabletop in a way that does equal justice to the unique experience of hunting monsters through the frozen wastes. Get your Clutch Claws ready!"