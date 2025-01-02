Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: SteamWorld Build, Super Rare Games, The Station

SteamWorld Build To Release Physical Edition Next Week

Super Rare Games will release a special physical edition of SteamWorld Build, with 4,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 2,000 for PS5

Super Rare Games has teamed up with Thunderful Publishing and The Station to release a physical edition of SteamWorld Build for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Unlike previous releases from the company, this is one of the few where the two editions differ in content. As you can see from the teaser poster below, the Switch version will come with a CD soundtrack, trading cards, and more, while the PS5 version appears to have a digital soundtrack and postcards. 4000 Switch and 2000 PS5 copies will go on sale on January 9, and once they're sold, they are gone. The only thing the team didn't give us was a price, but based on other titles they sell, you're looking at somewhere between $20-50.

SteamWorld Build

The world is ending, and you need to escape! Thankfully, Astrid knows there is untapped technology deep in the mines that can help you. But in order to get to it, you'll need to grow your Steamboat town, manage your resources, open your mines, and explore the shadowy depths below. Have you got what it takes to escape this crumbling rock? SteamWorld Build is a casual city-building and dungeon-management cross-over set in the SteamWorld universe. It offers a unique and accessible entry to both genres alongside charming hand-drawn art and a delightful soundtrack.

Intuitive City Building: Easily construct and manage your city with simple controls and a user-friendly interface.

Easily construct and manage your city with simple controls and a user-friendly interface. Dungeon Exploration: Navigate hand-crafted mines, overcome puzzles, and claim valuable treasures. But beware! Dangers lurk in the darkness.

Navigate hand-crafted mines, overcome puzzles, and claim valuable treasures. But beware! Dangers lurk in the darkness. Strategic Resource Management: Balance your resources to ensure your city thrives and your residents stay productive.

Balance your resources to ensure your city thrives and your residents stay productive. Charming SteamWorld Aesthetic: Immerse yourself in the beloved SteamWorld universe with its distinctive art style and whimsical characters.

Immerse yourself in the beloved SteamWorld universe with its distinctive art style and whimsical characters. Relaxing Gameplay: Enjoy a laid-back yet fulfilling experience with four difficulty levels, five base maps, and six additional themed maps to explore.

