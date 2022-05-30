Steelix & More: Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raids For June 2022

With both Mega Raids and Mega Evolution now easier and more user-friendly in Pokémon GO, this once-ignored aspect of the game has become exciting once more. Now, Niantic has announced the Mega Raid content coming to us in June 2022. Let's take a look at what we'll have to enjoy in Mega Raids during the first month of the new Season of GO in Pokémon GO.

The newly announced Tier Five and Mega Raid slots for June 2022 in Pokémon GO includes:

June 1st – June 7th: Kyogre in Tier Five raids, Mega Steelix in Mega Raids

June 7th – June 16th: Groudon in Tier Five raids, Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids

June 16th – June 23rd: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Shadow Ball in Tier Five raids, Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids

June 23rd – July 1st: Mewtwo with the Charged Attack Psystrike in Tier Five raids, Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids

Late April 2022 and early May 2022 were heavily focused on Mega Pokémon as that was when the changes were made to Mega Evolution and Mega Raids. Now, June 2022 clearly doesn't maintain that focus. This is not alarming, though, as Pokémon GO Fest 2022 and what appears to be the impending introduction of Ultra Wormholes will likely be the main focus of the month. That leaves us with no new content in Mega Raids. However, we do seem to be getting back to the mode of having a different Mega Raid boss every week, which I think works very well for Pokémon GO. I'm particularly excited for Mega Aerodactyl, which was released during a time where Mega Raids had dramatically fallen out of interest, so I personally didn't end up getting enough to Mega Evolve both my Shiny and non-Shiny Aerodactyl.

It is weird, though, to see Mega Blastoise back so soon considering that it was just featured in May 2022. The order of Venusaur to Blastoise and the oddness of this Blastoise re-run makes me think that what we're seeing is Niantic cycling through the starters, with Charizard X and Y likely to arrive in the first week of July 2022.