SteelSeries Reveals New Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 Headset

SteelSeries has unveiled the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, a new addition to the Arctis line of gaming headsets used for multiple platforms

SteelSeries has revealed a new gaming headset for their Arctis line, as players can get their hands on the new Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2. Designed to be an upgrade from the previous model, they have loaded this one with some of the newest features ot make the audio pop and the connection flawless, no matter what console or PC you might be using it on. They have launched three versions of it this morning, all of them running for $200, as we have the finer details of what's changed in this edition from the team below.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2

The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 series give gamers power: the power of "real-time audio control" through the innovative Arctis App featuring precision audio presets for music, entertainment, and 200+ games; power in the form of 40% more battery than the previous generation Arctis Nova 7 series; the power of simultaneous audio through 2.4GHz and Bluetooth; power through wireless freedom; and power through versatility.

The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 series builds on the award-winning design and heritage of the SteelSeries Arctis franchise and evolves the breakthrough technology that changed the game in sound and audio for next-gen consoles and PC gaming. Now players can optimize game audio for every system with the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch/Switch 2 with the addition of real-time audio control via the Arctis App with presets for the Top-3 games on the planet (Call of Duty, GTA, Fortnite), plus a boosted battery with +40% more juice, makes this master of dual-audio multitasking a "must-have."

Whether it's chatting on Discord and playing a game on PS5 or Xbox – at the same time, playing Mario Kart World and taking a phone call – at the same time, watching a TikTok video or Instagram Reel while waiting in a lobby for the next game to start – at the same time, or even chatting on Zoom call and watching the World Cup – at the same time, the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2's simultaneous 2.4Hz & Bluetooth dual audio mixing provides the versatility needed for those living a gaming lifestyle.

Featuring 200+ expertly crafted audio preset profiles for immersive gaming, music and entertainment via the Arctis App, an improved 54-hour battery life with optimized fast charging for 6 hours in just 15-minutes, Neodymium Magnetic Speaker Drivers for outstanding spatial audio, and clear communications through a ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 stands out as the perfect choice for multi-platform gaming and multitasking thanks to seamless compatibility, a premium build, and powerful controls.

