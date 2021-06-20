Stellaris: Console Edition Launches Fourth Expansion Pass

Paradox Interactive has launched the fourth expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition this week with a ton of content. This expansion brings in the Federations content for those of you who have been missing talking about politics. This content offers players expanded diplomatic capabilities, along with the power to establish a powerful galactic senate. You can read the finer details below as it's now available for $20 on console.

Stellaris: Console Edition – Federations offers players expanded diplomatic capabilities, as well as establishing a powerful galactic senate. Aspiring legislators now have the chance to showcase their political prowess on an astronomical level. In all, Federations features:

Expanded Federations: With expanded diplomacy capabilities, players can build up the internal cohesion of their Federations and unlock powerful rewards for all members. Whether you join a Trade League, Martial Alliance, or Hegemony, membership can be extremely advantageous.

With expanded diplomacy capabilities, players can build up the internal cohesion of their Federations and unlock powerful rewards for all members. Whether you join a Trade League, Martial Alliance, or Hegemony, membership can be extremely advantageous. Political Party: Unite the space empires with a galactic senate that can vote on a wide range of resolutions to drive legislative agendas. For example, players can pass a resolution to increase commitments to collective defense or funnel profit towards wealthy elites.

Unite the space empires with a galactic senate that can vote on a wide range of resolutions to drive legislative agendas. For example, players can pass a resolution to increase commitments to collective defense or funnel profit towards wealthy elites. Origins: Each empire has a story that shapes its path. Give your civilization deeper roots with the new Origins system. When choosing an Origin, players flesh out their empire's background and alter its starting conditions.

Each empire has a story that shapes its path. Give your civilization deeper roots with the new Origins system. When choosing an Origin, players flesh out their empire's background and alter its starting conditions. New Constructions: Construct glorious new projects for your empire like the Juggernaut, a massive mobile starbase that provides a moveable repair base even in enemy territory, or the Mega Shipyard, a new megastructure that can churn out fleets with incredible speed.

Additionally, console fans will receive the free 2.8 update – a sound and graphical overhaul that will enhance the Stellaris experience across all consoles. 2.8 remasters over 70 audio effects, adds new VFX and graphics improvements, and UI improvements. Additionally, the update continues to optimize performance on next generation consoles, with improvements in both simulations and loading time for PS5 gamers.