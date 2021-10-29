Stellaris: Console Edition Will Receive The Necroids Species Pack

Paradox Interactive has released some new info for Stellaris: Console Edition as players will be getting the Necroids Species Pack. If you haven't been keeping track of the content so far, this is the last expansion for the game's fourth expansion pack. It also happens to be one of the most-requested packs from console players as they've been looking forward to getting their hands on this content. It isn't the biggest of the bunch but it is the most intriguing with new species options, a new ship, a new city, and a ton of other fun additions. We got more details on the pack for you below as well as the trailer to show it off, as this will officially be released for console on November 11th.

With the Necroids Species Pack, Stellaris: Console Edition gamers will learn to live death to the fullest. New changes and cosmetics will give a long awaited haunting for experienced players, while giving established playtypes new sinister options. To live amongst the Necroids, embracing death is not only encouraged… it's required! Turn out the lights and brace yourself for the Necroids Species Pack. In total, the Necroids Species Pack includes: 1 New Origin – Necrophage : The brand new Necrophage Origin positions gamer-martyrs as a powerful primary species which consumes others within its grasp, blurring the line between cult and empire with three brand new civics: Death Cult : Enables powerful edicts which require the sacrificing of pops Reanimated Armies : Allows the deployment of morality-immune, undead armies Memorialists : Erects monuments to the galaxy's past, improving planetary stability and honouring tomb worlds

New ship set

New advisor voiceover

New city set & diplomacy room

New name lists

New building cosmetics

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stellaris: Console Edition | Necroids Species Pack | Release Date Trailer | Available November 11 (https://youtu.be/ibt9rlVavuw)