Stellaris: Console Edition Receives Two New Additions

Paradox Interactive has released the Toxoids Species Pack for Stellaris: Console Edition, along with Expansions Pass 6 this week.

Paradox Interactive has released not one but two content packs for Stellaris: Console Edition, beefing up the game a bit in parts of their universe. The company has provided players the Toxoids Species Pack, along with Expansion Pass 6, making it one of the biggest combined packs of content released for the game in a while. Both of them can be bought as additional DLC, but for those who can't afford it right now, the game also got a free update this week containing some minor pieces of content, but primarily adding a bunch of upgrades to the game as a whole. We have more info on the pack below.

Toxoids introduce a high-risk, high-reward race that is as resourceful as it is ruthless… and repulsive. With oozing origins, slimy civics, and crude cosmetic options, Stellaris: Console Edition players can get their hands dirty with this heaping content dump and burn their way through the galaxy.

New origins : Delve into the depths of your corrupted world and seek the true power of your species. Are those rumors about the Toxic God true?

: Delve into the depths of your corrupted world and seek the true power of your species. Are those rumors about the Toxic God true? New civics : Everything is a resource for your immediate growth, from debris and destruction to your own population. The Toxic Baths will allow you to grow your population through mutagene sludge, but at what cost? Harvest debris to build your projects with the Scavengers or improve your efficiency by disregarding rules and regulations through the Relentless Industrialists.

: Everything is a resource for your immediate growth, from debris and destruction to your own population. The Toxic Baths will allow you to grow your population through mutagene sludge, but at what cost? Harvest debris to build your projects with the Scavengers or improve your efficiency by disregarding rules and regulations through the Relentless Industrialists. New traits : Your species has evolved to thrive in infamy. The Noxious, Inorganic Breath, and Exotic Metabolism unique traits are repellent to other species but also the source of your power and wealth.

: Your species has evolved to thrive in infamy. The Noxious, Inorganic Breath, and Exotic Metabolism unique traits are repellent to other species but also the source of your power and wealth. Cosmetics: The Toxoids Species Pack includes new ships, species portraits, and cityscapes to remind the galaxy that beauty is in the stinging, burning eye of the beholder. A new Toxoids advisor voice will provide news and advice dripping with noxious sarcasm.

