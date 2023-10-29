Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, Video Games | Tagged: cookbook

Someone Has Made A Cookbook For Genshin Impact

Jumping on the bandwagon of making cookbooks for video game properties, someone made an unofficial one for Genshin Impact.

Article Summary The Unofficial Genshin Impact Cookbook will be released by Ulysses Press on December 12th for $20.

The cookbook includes 60 dishes inspired by the recipes from the game Genshin Impact.

Authors Kierra Sondereker and Nevyana Dimitrova have created these dishes with a twist to resonate with the game's characters and settings.

The book aims to offer a culinary adventure for gamers, cooking enthusiasts, and Genshin Impact superfans alike.

Ulysses Press revealed this past week they will be releasing The Unofficial Genshin Impact Cookbook, the latest to jump on the craze of making one for a video game. The company made sure to hype up that it was "unofficial" and is not tied to miHoYo or HoYoverse, the developer and publisher of the video game, respectfully. This book was written by Kierra Sondereker and Nevyana Dimitrova, as they have taken recipes and given them a bit of a spin to match people, places, settings, and more from the game. If this kind of thing is up your alley, the cookbook will be released on December 12th for $20. We have more info from he company below.

"Immerse yourself in the world of Genshin Impact as you bring your favorite attack-boosting and health-restoring foods from the game into the real world! The Unofficial Genshin Impact Cookbook features 60 delicious dishes inspired by the recipes you have collected from all over Teyvat, including Crispy Potato-Shrimp Balls, Spicy Cornbread Buns, Invigorating Morning Toast Jade Dumplings, Strengthening Salad Sweet Roasted Chicken Warming Goulash, Sweet Almond Tofu; Crispy Lotus Flowers; and more! When author Kierra Sondereker first started playing Genshin Impact, she could not have survived without many of the dishes found in this cookbook."

"Now, at AR 59, I'm proud to say I rely much less on food to heal, attack, and defend myself and my team. But that doesn't stop me from constantly cooking dishes to get my weekly Battle Pass rewards—all while wishing I could taste these dishes in real life," she says. "So I thought to myself, why not bring the food from my favorite game to life? I've already clocked an unmentionable number of hours playing Genshin, so what's a few more? I invite you all to set out on yet another adventure—this time a culinary one!"

"The world of Teyvat is based on real-life cultures from around the globe, so these recipes will teach you how to make some of the best dishes out there, including delicious Chicken Biryani and Simple Onigiri. The Unofficial Genshin Impact Cookbook is perfect for Travelers of all kinds, whether you're an avid gamer, cooking connoisseur, or simply another Genshin superfan!"

