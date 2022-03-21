Stern Pinball Pro Circuit Returns To In-Person Events This Weekend

Stern Pinball has announced that it will officially return to in-person events for the Stern Pinball Pro Circuit starting this weekend. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the first major event for the circuit will take place at the Texas Pinball Festival, happening from March 25th-27th, 2022. Because of the two years off, some of the rules for this year's circuit have been changed and adjusted to compensate for all the work players have been doing since the last world championship. Some of them we have for you to check out below. We'll keep an eye on the tourney to see how things progress as things get somewhat back to normal for the organization.

Stern Pinball Pro Circuit Schedule

The top 15 Stern Pro Circuit events held the previous season with the highest average WPPR point value over the past 3 years will be invited to be on the Stern Pro Circuit for the following season. The lowest 5 events based on average WPPR point value will be dropped from the Stern Pro Circuit the following season, and replaced with the next biggest 5 events. Tournament Directors are welcome to pass on having their event included in the Stern Pro Circuit, in which case the next largest event will be selected until the schedule is filled.

Some pinball tournaments will not be eligible for the Stern Pro Circuit. Examples of ineligible events would include the IFPA World Pinball Championship and The Stern Pro Circuit Final itself. In situations where larger events host multiple pinball tournaments, only one pinball tournament will be eligible for inclusion in the SPC. In these scenarios, the final determination of which tournaments will be included in the SPC will be made by Stern Pinball and IFPA staff.

Circuit Standings

Competitive pinball players will participate in a circuit of 20 tournaments, with all results during the Circuit season contributing to their final qualifying point total. At the end of the Stern Pro Circuit season, the top 20 ranked players will be invited to compete in the Stern Pro Circuit Championship. The Stern Pro Circuit Championship is an invitation-only, no-entry-fee-required event where all contestants who qualify win prize money. The Stern Pro Circuit Championship is a unique competitive event that pits each season's best performers against one another in a last-man-standing tournament format. All players who participate in an SPC event will be awarded SPC points towards the overall standings. These points will be based on the WPPR points earned at those events.