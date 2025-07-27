Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Judatone Studios, Mashina

Stop-Motion Digging Game Mashina Arrives At Month's End

There's a new stop-motion adventure game about digging robots called Mashina, set to be released later this week for Steam

Article Summary Mashina is a stop-motion adventure game with mining, digging, and exploration arriving on Steam soon.

Handcrafted visuals use traditional stop-motion techniques, giving Mashina a unique retro-inspired style.

Players control a mining robot to gather minerals, upgrade equipment, and manage inventory underground.

Discover secret items, unlock new inventions, and build a base with help from quirky robot friends.

Indie game developer Talha and Jack Co. and publisher Judatone Studios have given their latest game, Mashina, a release date for the end of the month. This is a stop-motion title that will give you some '90s gaming vibes, as you play a robot who loves to dig holes and find things to help repair the world they live in. It is a trip to watch, and we can only imagine the gameplay is just as fun. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on July 31, 2025.

Mashina

Mashina is a digging adventure by the developers behind Judero. You play as Mashina, a friendly mining robot tasked with finding minerals to help mend, build, and nurture her quirky robot community. Everything in Mashina is handmade out of various materials and animated using traditional stop-motion techniques. The development team then turns the animations into textures and sprites that are used in the game, adding normal maps which let them have dynamic lighting and shadows.

Digging / Mining: An entire under world to explore and dig around! Dig by hand, use your radar to find precious items and work your way up to a fully automated process with tools and inventions you find along the way!

An entire under world to explore and dig around! Dig by hand, use your radar to find precious items and work your way up to a fully automated process with tools and inventions you find along the way! Inventory Management: Digging up minerals, trinkets and treasures takes up a lot of space! Make sure you manage your inventory to maximize your time in the under world.

Digging up minerals, trinkets and treasures takes up a lot of space! Make sure you manage your inventory to maximize your time in the under world. Secret Items and Unlockables: Excavate rare minerals, find items that help you unlock new inventions and friends that will join you and help you on your adventure!

Excavate rare minerals, find items that help you unlock new inventions and friends that will join you and help you on your adventure! Equipment Upgrades: Upgrade your digging and mining equipment to maximize your under world operation!

Upgrade your digging and mining equipment to maximize your under world operation! Exploration and Base Building: Take the items you find in the under world above ground! Friends around your island help you in all sorts of ways!

