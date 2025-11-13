Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Raccoons Studio, Storage Hunter Simulator

Storage Hunter Simulator Arrives In Late November

Storage Hunter Simulator will finally be leaving Early Access this month, as the sim title is set to be released near the end of November

Article Summary Storage Hunter Simulator officially launches on Steam in late November after Early Access.

Bid on storage garages and uncover hidden treasures to build your storage empire.

Discover thousands of unique items and master auctions to maximize your profits.

Start your own pawnshop and rise from rookie bidder to market mogul in this addictive sim.

Indie game developer Raccoons Studio and publisher Astragon Entertainment have confirmed the official release date for their new sim title, Storage Hunter Simulator. The game has been in development for several years and has been in Early Access since October 2024, receiving regular updates. That said, the devs have been quiet for a few months as it seemed like development had ground to a halt. We now know that they're actually ready to release the full version of the game on Steam, with a release date set for November 27, 2025. Strangely, there's no trailer for this news to show off what the final build will look like, so it will be a surprise to us all.

Storage Hunter Simulator

Step up to the challenge and take a risk in the world of Storage Hunter Simulator, where you'll compete against others for the ultimate prize – garages filled with hidden treasures waiting to be discovered! In this exciting game, you'll have the chance to showcase your skills and become a giant of the storage market! In this simulation game, you'll need to master the art of auctions, selling valuable items to wealthy collectors, and improving your skills as an appraiser to stay ahead of the competition. But that's just the beginning – the storage empire is waiting for you!

Bid & Win: Take risks and fight for garages. Find hidden treasures that no one else spotted. Become fierce competition that is well known and feared by others.

Take risks and fight for garages. Find hidden treasures that no one else spotted. Become fierce competition that is well known and feared by others. Thousands of Items: With thousands of unique items to discover, your knowledge and expertise will be put to the test as you work to uncover the true value of each item and maximize your earnings.

With thousands of unique items to discover, your knowledge and expertise will be put to the test as you work to uncover the true value of each item and maximize your earnings. Start Your Own Pawnshop: Take your entrepreneurial skills to the next level and start your very own pawnshop empire. Build your business from the ground up and watch as you go from rags to riches.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!