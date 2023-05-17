Strange Scaffold Announces Teenage Demon Slayer Society Strange Scaffold have revealed their latest game on the way as Teenage Demon Slayer Society is coming out sometime in 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold have announced their latest game on the way this morning with the reveal of Teenage Demon Slayer Society. Much like a lot of their catalog, this is one of those titles that takes a lot of genres and turns them on their head, as you're getting a turn-based character action title where you'll have to face off against a demon that you may or may not have a crush on. Teenage years, am I right? The game is currently slated to be released sometime in 2024, but until then, you can check out the latest trailer below along with more info on the game.

"Teenage Demon Slayer Society is a new kind of turn-based game – an innovative character action tactics remix that transfers the vibrant gameplay of action classics like Devil May Cry into a fresh, kinetic, accessible format. Use the abilities of eccentric, well-meaning teens to slice, batter, and annihilate supernatural creatures with style. Unravel the secrets of demonkind in a world where New Jersey never existed, and adolescent heroes are the one thing between us and eternal destruction. S-rank a multitude of bespoke character campaigns, each showcasing a new story in the quiet town of Fall Rapids. And avoid the bitter rage of Pops, owner of the local diner that continues to attract demonic attacks despite his best efforts, and the increasing suspicion of his insurance company."