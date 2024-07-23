Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: I Am Your Beast, Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold Reveals New Trailer For I Am Your Beast

Check out the latest trailer for the revenge thriller I Am Your Beast as the game will be released on Steam in mid-August.

Article Summary New 'I Am Your Beast' trailer unveiled by Strange Scaffold.

First-person shooter with comic book aesthetics and revenge theme.

Features a fully voiced campaign with over 20 levels to play.

Game set for Steam Early Access release on August 15, 2024.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game I Am Your Beast. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a revenge thriller set in the first-person shooter genre, in which you hunt down people from the mysterious military-industrial complex. Set in a comic book art style that pops as you play it, giving it a sense of being in the middle of a comic story as it is being told. The company has been riding high with the success of El Paso, Elsewhere and Clickolding, and this one looks to be just madcap fun all around. You can check out the trailer above and the info below, as the game will be released on Steam on August 15 and iOS on November 19.

I Am Your Beast

I Am Your Beast is a shortform covert revenge thriller FPS about getting hunted across the North American wilderness by the military-industrial complex–and turning the tables. You are secret agent Alphonse Harding. Retired for six years, you've been asked to complete 'one last job' one too many times. Declining your latest mission sets in motion a furious guerilla war between you and the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) that litters the forest with bodies and bullet casings. Break your opponents. Use their own equipment against them. Duck into your tunnel network before enemy forces zero in on your location. Repeat.

Lightning-fast "he's-in-the-walls" player fantasy, complete with superhuman tree climbing and head explosions.

Fully voiced story campaign with 20+ levels.

Lush comic book-inspired art style.

Chase side objectives while getting the fastest times possible in replayable micro-sandboxes.

Wield pistols, sniper rifles, bear traps, and more.

Heart-slamming soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Innovative "kinetic typography" cutscene system.

