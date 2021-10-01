Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Receives A Release Date

Square Enix dropped some new information this morning about Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin as we now have a confirmed release date. As of right now, the game is set to be released on March 18th, 2021. We say that because we've seen major games get bumped back during the pandemic, so while it's cool to have this knowledge, we know it's not set in stone. The game is getting a digital and physical release across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, along with an option for a Deluxe Edition that will come with an art book, soundtrack, and the DLC Season Pass. Those who pre-order will get access to the game 72 hours ahead of everyone else, and you'll also get bonus items, such as the "Braveheart" weapon and the Lustrous Shield.

If you're itching to see what it's like, you can also still try out the trial version on those platforms to get a taste of the game before it comes out. The team also released a brand new trailer, which we have for you below, along with some screenshots for the battle in progress. Which, if you're a longtime Final Fantasy fan, there's a nice teaser at the end you'll enjoy.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin blends challenging and strategic action gameplay with the world and lore of the Final Fantasy series to create a unique action RPG experience. Join Jack and his allies as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine and step into a world of dark fantasy and exhilarating battles to discover if they are truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold. The company also announced the release of Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S—an expansion of the first trial version of the game, which launched in June. Players can explore an additional stage of the game, the Refrin Wetlands, alongside a new ally, experience new playstyles in battle with the addition of multiple new jobs, and fight against an array of new enemies. This will also be the first opportunity for players to sample the game's multiplayer function. The Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 is available now through October 11, 2021 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST). Players who download and play Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 are invited to participate in a survey to provide feedback to the development team on their play experience, further helping to shape the outcome of the game. The survey will be open now through October 18, 2021 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST) and will be accessible from the menu screen of TRIAL VERSION 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/heLn5URnZCc)