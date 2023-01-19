Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Releases Final DLC Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Different Future as the DLC launches next week.

Square Enix has dropped the last Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin video as we see the launch trailer for Different Future. If you haven't already heard about it, Different Future will be the third and final installment of the DLC content for the game, as they wrap up telling what is essentially the primary prequel to the original Final Fantasy. Not to mention having an effect on other titles within the franchise, but we'll let you play through the game to discover all of the plot points on your own. This is basically one last adventure to really get the plot and all of its loose threads tied up before they essentially move on to whatever game the team is working on next. The trailer that we have for you down at the bottom gives about as good an introduction to things as you're going to get, shy of heavy spoilers, as you head into another dimension to find a sprawling cityscape you may recognize. Enjoy the trailer as the content will launch on January 27th, 2023.

"Guided by the enigmatic moogle spirit, Jack and his allies travel to a city in another dimension. Lufenians call this place Central, and from here, they monitor a myriad of worlds and dimensions. Yet, for all the power and grandeur of this metropolis, it took only the mad delusions of one Lufenian to bring it all to ruin. Jack strides deep into the heart of this ghostly city to break the fetters of this karmic juggernaut once and for all. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it! Different Future will include three new jobs, weapons, and an added synthesis function to prepare you for an epic showdown against the Emperor!"