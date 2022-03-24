Stranger Things Invades The World Of Far Cry 6 This Weekend

Worlds collide this weekend as Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 will venture into The Upside Down in a special crossover with Netflix's Stranger Things. The company will be running a free weekend event starting today, March 24th, and running all the way until March 27th. Like many Ubisoft free weekends, it's a chance to get into the game and see if you like it, and if you choose to buy it, your progress will be saved to your account to pick up where you left off. As part of that weekend, a new crossover event will take place as the island of Yara will give into the supernatural with a special storyline called The Vanishing. Much like they did with the Rambo event a while back, they will temporarily take over the game and give you a taste of something new that will eventually vanish in a couple of days. We have more info on the event below as everything will go live in the game today. Plus, a new trailer giving you a bit of a preview of what you can expect.

To coincide with the free weekend, Ubisoft announced The Vanishing, a new free Stranger Things crossover mission, available March 24 for all Far Cry 6 players. The Vanishing will bring a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience to Far Cry players for the first time with mysterious characters and new lore. In The Vanishing, players will enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, where Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe – not even Chorizo. Players will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani's mission – with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun – is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.