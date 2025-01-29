Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CherryPick Games, Sniper At Work

Strategic FPS Game Sniper At Work Announced For PC

Become a hired hitman in Sniper At Work, as you take out targets as best you can without getting caught, coming to PC via Steam

Article Summary Dive into Sniper At Work, a strategic FPS with creative, chaotic sniping missions that evolve with your actions.

Plan your hits with precision, using realistic ballistics and dynamic environments to outwit your targets.

Customize your sniper tools, from rifles to quirky gadgets, and control your mission style with flair.

Embrace creative freedom to maneuver through unpredictable scenarios, ensuring each mission is unique.

Indie game developer and publisher Cherrypick Games has revealed a brand new first-person shooter game called Sniper At Work. The game is a mix of strategic planning and improvised chaos as you play a sniper hitman who has been hired to take out targets. You'll choose the weapons and the location and plan as best you can to eliminate them at the right time. The game has no release window or a timeframe for any kind of demo, just a trailer to check out while we wait for more details.

Sniper At Work

Lock, load, and prepare to embark on the ultimate sniping adventure. Sniper at Work offers players an exhilarating blend of strategic mastery, sharp-shooting precision, and improvisational chaos. With a unique mix of planning and creative freedom, this sniper-for-hire experience is perfect for gamers looking to outwit, outgun, and outmaneuver through dynamic and unpredictable missions.

Tactical Planning: Scout your targets, choose your vantage points, and devise clever strategies using traps, distractions, and an arsenal of tools at your disposal. Adapt to dynamic environments, exploiting every opportunity to turn the odds in your favor. Whether you prefer a precise, calculated approach or orchestrating chaos from afar, your planning sets the stage for every thrilling mission.

Precision Sniping: Feel the thrill of the perfect shot with realistic ballistics, wind physics, and breathing control. Master the art of timing and accuracy as you calculate every factor to deliver a flawless hit. Each pull of the trigger is a test of skill, turning every shot into a pulse-pounding moment of satisfaction.

Upgradable Arsenal: Unlock and customize a wide range of sniper rifles, gadgets, and tools to suit your playstyle and handle any situation. Fine-tune your weapons with scopes, silencers, and specialized ammo, or equip quirky gadgets for creative kills. Whether you prefer precision or a bit of chaos, your arsenal is your playground.

Dynamic Scenarios: Missions evolve based on your decisions and actions, ensuring that no two playthroughs are ever the same. Whether you execute the perfect plan or things spiral into chaos, the environment and enemy responses adapt, keeping every mission fresh, challenging, and full of surprises.

Creative Freedom: Take full control of your approach, whether it's stealthy and precise, loud and explosive, or downright outlandish. Set up the perfect kill or cause mayhem—your creativity is the key to success, and you can make every mission your own with style and flair.

