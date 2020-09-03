StreamElements Reveals List Of Recipients Of Creator Diversity Fund

StreamElements announced all 20 of the recipients of its $100k Creator Diversity Fund earlier today, with some awesome names on the list. This was an initiative designed to provide streamers and content creators of underrepresented groups (Black, PoC, Women, LGBTQIA+, Individuals with disabilities) on Twitch with professional livestreaming services. The 20 recipients of the fund are 3llebelle, Aquarterghost, BigWillieIsms, CtrlAltQuin, DragonQueenTTV, Flera, Goofywisetv, Kilcannon, KiwiOnTheSticks, Lucanaii, MondaScott, Nelinde, SheGamerxo, SpringSims, StraightOuttaTokyo, StreetGrind, Teknikalx, TiffanyWitcher, Utxjgthedon, and Zombaekillz. The fund will be divided among all 20 as each will receive support from StreamElements in the form of graphics, production, and mentorship. We have a snippet of info from the announcement today, and you can read the full blog about it here.

The inspiration for the fund was rooted in acknowledging the adversity members of underrepresented groups face in the livestreaming space and having a desire to help elevate their presence and voice in an ecosystem where discovery and access to information is an issue. While graphics and production are a key facet of cultivating a successful channel, guidance on how to grow an audience, secure sponsorships, sell merchandise, and other engagement tips are equally important for sustaining a career in the content creation industry. This is why the fund goes beyond creating professional animated graphics and engagement tools to include assigned managers and access to an elite 24/7 Discord server where recipients can learn best practices first-hand from a team dedicated to helping them succeed.

"Livestreaming is not an easy profession and it can be even more daunting for members of underrepresented groups," said Doron Nir, CEO, StreamElements. "Even with the right tools, it is the access to knowledge from experts who believe in them that is hard to come by. With the Creator Diversity Fund our goal is to provide those invaluable industry insights on top of improving all aspects of their channels. There is no shortcut to success, but having a roadmap and an aesthetic channel designed for engagement is a great foundation to start with."