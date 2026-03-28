Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Alex, street fighter, Takayuki Nakayama

Street Fighter 6 Will Update a Problematic Piece of Alex's Backstory

A new update will be sent out soon for Street Fighter 6 as the developers will be fixing an issue that has arisen with Alex's storyline

Article Summary Capcom is updating Street Fighter 6 to address controversy over Alex's problematic backstory.

Players criticized Alex's ending for featuring a romance with his step-sister.

Director Takayuki Nakayama confirmed the story will be revised to remove misleading details.

The update will clarify Alex and Patricia's relationship, removing a specific reference.

Capcom will be sending out an update for Street Fighter 6 in the near future to address Alex's storyline, as a piece of it has been criticized by players for being a bit problematic. In case you haven't played through the game with the latest DLC character yet, the issue comes from the character-specific ending when you play them in World Tour.

At the end of his victory, when the game starts playing the ending, we catch up with him in the aftermath, where we discover he has married and impregnated Patricia. Who happens to be his step-sister and second cousin. You can see the artwork for it here, which shows the relationship the two have had over the years. The story was also included on the game's website, in a piece called "A Toast Between Fathers." This led to multiple fans online pointing out the relationship appeared to be incestuous, and raised a lot of red flags with players over the choice.

As part of the conversation, the game's director, Takayuki Nakayama, took to social media to address the issue. Letting fans know that they will revise the text and the story in the game.

We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused. While we have not changed the characters' backstories,after internal review by the development team, we plan to revise certain text passages that may have been misleading in the near future. Additionally, we have published a supplementary episode on "Buckler's Boot Camp" to provide further insight into the characters' emotions and backstories.

While confirming they are not going to retcon the relationship, it will be getting changes in the next update. The story online was even revised, still acknowledging they're step-siblings but removing the second-cousins part. No word on when the update will come to Street Fighter 6, but we assume it will either be a quick patch they add in overnight, or possibly wait until the next DLC character, Ingrid, arrives and patch it out then.

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