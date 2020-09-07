Streets Of Rage 4 Receives A Massive Update Today

This morning, Dotemu with co-developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games announced a new update for Streets Of Rage 4. This isn't your run-of-the-mill quick fix update, either. This is a full-on massive update to everything they could possibly fix as there are over 80 patches and bug fixes being implemented throughout the entire game. The majority of these came from player testing as they discovered the problems and let the developers know immediately what they encountered and where to find it. You can read the complete list here, as it as this update will fix bosses, characters, stages, item drops, common enemies, interactive materials, and a whole list of "various" issues that have been with the game since launch. Not all of them are bad, some of them are improvements, like a faster change from one stage to another. The update is free and can be downloaded today.

"We couldn't be happier with the reception of Streets Of Rage 4. We thank the fans who have supported the game from day one – a lot of the updates in the patch enhance the replay value for folks who have been with us from the start," Cyrille Imbert, executive producer on Streets Of Rage 4, said. "Additional updates are currently in production and we'll have more to share on that soon." A new patch for Streets of Rage 4 that brings almost 80 updates, bug fixes and balance changes to the game, all of which were tested by the community itself, is now available! Our main goals for this update were:

– Online improvements: better fluidity and stability, less latency.

– New online stats display options available on the HUD section.

– Balancing improvements for all main characters.

– Major gameplay improvements for all stages.

– Various bug fixes.

– Fixed rare random crashes.