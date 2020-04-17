Streets Of Rage 4 Will Be Released At The End Of April 2020

Dotemu along with Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games finally announced a proper release date for the long-awaited Streets Of Rage 4. We now know the game will be released on April 30th, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One (as well as Xbox Game Pass) for $25. The game has been all the rage with retro fans who have been testing it out at conventions. (Or at least, were testing it out before all the conventions got shut down.) Recently the devs announced that they were adding a ton of retro characters to the game, essentially giving players a massive roster that spans a generation of gamers from the original all the way to the present. Basically, the developers are trying to make this the best SOR titles you've ever seen. You can read more about it below and check out the release date announcement trailer, as we wait for the game to come out in a couple of weeks.

"Amongst the best beat'em up series ever created, jammin' '90s beats and over the top street beating, the iconic series Streets of Rage comes back with a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore. The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a beat 'em up series known for this timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy's gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand-drawn visuals and a God tier soundtrack. Streets of Rage 4 got its iconic characters back: Axel and Blaze teaming up with new sister in arm Cherry Hunter. With some brand-new moves and kickass tracks to take a listen, our heroes are ready to dish out beatdowns to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force. Streets of Rage 4 will be the first entry to the core series in 25 years, standing as Axel or Blaze's glorious return to serving up side-scrolling beatdowns. With lush hand-drawn animations, new combat abilities, and fresh tracks from an amazing team of composers, Streets of Rage 4 will be a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore."