Streets Of Rogue 2 Releases New Developer Video

Check out the latest video for the game Streets Of Rogue 2, as the developer goes over a lot of the progress made on the game so far.

Indie game developer Matt Dabrowski, along with tinyBuild Games, released a brand new developer video this week to talk about Streets of Rogue 2. The over 17-minute video covers a number of topics, as we learn a lot about the game's development so far. Some of the topics covered include the procedurally generated content, the design, the setup to make things balanced, the chaos of some of the content, the enemies you'll run into, and more. Enjoy the video here as we're still waiting on a release date.

Streets of Rogue 2

Streets of Rogue 2 invites you to a living, unpredictable open world where anything is possible. Go solo or team up with friends and embark on a wild adventure to take down a corrupt president – any way you want! If you love freedom-focused, story-generating sandbox games like Rimworld, Valheim, Stardew Valley, Kenshi, Terraria, or Dwarf Fortress, you'll feel right at home in Streets of Rogue 2. This is an engrossing, uncompromising, systems-driven experience that allows players to interact with the world in countless fun ways. Streets of Rogue 2 evolves the ultimate freedom of choice that made the first game a cult hit. This ambitious sequel is being developed with years of valuable community feedback in mind to create the most open-ended and fun experience possible by blending a deep, endlessly replayable roguelike formula with RPG elements and immersive sim creativity.

The game features dozens of classes with unique traits and playstyles, a vast arsenal of weapons and gadgets, destructible buildings, and a variety of vehicles to hijack. It's a massive playground where you can be who you want and create whatever brand of chaos you choose! Your goal is to overthrow a corrupt president and take the reins of the entire county, either solo or with friends via local and online co-op. How you do it is completely up to you. Want to be a soldier, a cop, a scientist, a hacker, or a ninja? Pick from loads of unique characters or create your own, and go bananas in an expansive open world. Hire a mercenary army and plan a coup. Stage a zombie virus outbreak. Break into the mayor's office and take them hostage. Build a huge farm and become a business force to be reckoned with. Summon ancient vampires and bribe them to help you. Or just chill out, enjoy the good vibes, and totally ignore the main quest!

