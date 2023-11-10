Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Strike Force Heroes

Strike Force Heroes Has Been Released For PC Today

IndieArk has released a modernized version of Strike Force Heroes, a classic Flash title that has been revitalized with modern mechanics.

Features include 19 story missions, 48 challenges, voice acting, and animated cutscenes.

Customize characters with hundreds of weapons, outfits, and abilities for unique playstyles.

Enjoy new online co-op experiences and player-versus-player modes for endless replayability.

Indie game developer Sky9 Games and publisher IndieArk have released Strike Force Heroes, a modernized version of the classic arena shooter. If you're not familiar with the game, it originally started as a Flash game back in 2012, which became defunct after everyone abandoned the format. Now, the game has been revitalized with modern mechanics, completely reimagined from the ground up, featuring an expanded campaign for you to dive into. It is complete with voice acting, animated cutscenes, a new looting system, online co-op, and PvP multiplayer modes. It includes 19 story missions, 48 challenges, and endless customization options to make it a real treat for those who remember it.

In Strike Force Heroes, a routine mission goes awry, and your squad finds themselves trapped on a mysterious island where nothing is as simple as it appears. Fight in lush forests, on speeding trains, and atop crashing airplanes, customizing your soldiers with different weapons, skills, and upgrades, as you struggle to survive and find a way home!

Customize Your Hero: Level up four classes with hundreds of weapons, outfits, and abilities, each with its own completely unique strengths, weaknesses, and playstyle.

Choose Your Loadout: With hundreds of weapons, abilities, and equipment to choose from, there's something for every play style. Go with a safe loadout, or create a clever setup that synergizes perfectly with all your equipment for risky yet deadly results.

Epic Storyline: Experience an engaging storyline through fully animated cutscenes with wisecracking characters, explosive action sequences, and challenging boss fights.

Endless Replayability: Beating the campaign unlocks harder difficulties to earn better rewards, further build out your heroes, and challenge even the most seasoned of players.

Online Co-op and PvP: For the first time ever, invite your friends to join you throughout the entire campaign, or blast them away in fully customizable PvP custom matches!

