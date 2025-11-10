Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hugecalf Studios, Stuck Together

Stuck Together Confirmed For Steam Release Next Week

After having debuted on Steam Next Fest just a few weeks ago, Stuck Together already has a release date set for Steam next week

Indie game developer and publisher Hugecalf Studios has confirmed an official release date for their upcoming game, Stuck Together. The last time we saw the game was running a free demo during Steam Next Fest last month. Looks like the demo was more successful than we thought, because they're ready to put the game out on Steam, as it will arrive on November 17, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here before it arrives next week.

Stuck Together

In Stuck Together, two childhood toys have been glued into one by a tyrannical teenager and you and a friend will need to engage in co-op climbing chaos on your quest to freedom. Avoid fire, navigate the dark, and dodge falling debris. The sadistic "hand-tagonist" always looms, too, ready to swat at the player characters and send them flying through the air, knocking back progress. Together, you'll control each of the toy's four limbs with analogue sticks or a mouse and keyboard, aiming to coordinate so that you swing, grab and climb in time, without losing your grip. In the demo, which supports online and local co-op multiplayer, you'll embark on the very first stage of this daring escape, making your way through an incredibly messy bedroom. Designed to be difficult, Stuck Together is the ultimate test of skill, friendship, and patience. Can you escape this house of horrors?

House of Horrors: Progress through a house on full-scale, exploring five rooms (such as the Kitchen and the Bedroom) filled with hazards. Dodge decapitated dolls' heads, mutilated toys, and unfair level design as you plot your daring escape from this cursed and twisted setting.

Progress through a house on full-scale, exploring five rooms (such as the Kitchen and the Bedroom) filled with hazards. Dodge decapitated dolls' heads, mutilated toys, and unfair level design as you plot your daring escape from this cursed and twisted setting. Will Your Friendship Survive? Teamwork makes the dream work, even for spliced-together toys. You and a friend will need to cooperate and coordinate your moves in order to overcome traps and dangers safely.

Teamwork makes the dream work, even for spliced-together toys. You and a friend will need to cooperate and coordinate your moves in order to overcome traps and dangers safely. Feeling Nostalgic: Each level is packed with retro references, familiar to any 90's kid, including VHS tapes and furniture with garish patterns for that throwback feel.

