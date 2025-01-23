Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Launches First 4v4 Competitive Mode

Stumble Guys dropped a new update this week, bringing with it a new 4v4 mode, as well as some of their first anniversary plans

Developer and publisher Scopely has released a new update for Stumble Guys this month, as they have launched a new mode and are celebrating an anniversary. First off, players can dive into a new 4v4 mode they're calling Rocket Doom, which comes with a custom map as you will squad up and take on another team in a Capture The Flag meets Rocket Launchers game. Meanwhile, the team decided now was a good time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game's launch on console. With the celebration comes some new additions to the game, as well as improved crossplay, as well as some cake. We have more details on all of these additions here, along with a couple of trailers.

Stumble Guys – January 2025 Update

Starting today, Stumble Guys is celebrating its one-year anniversary on consoles by giving away a different in-game item each day for the next seven days. Over the past year, Stumble Guys has launched on three major console platforms—Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch—cementing its place as one of the top free-to-play console games launched in 2024. Since its console debut, the game has introduced several exciting features, including split-screen local multiplayer, cross-platform online play, and exclusive perks through Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

