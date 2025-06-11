Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misterial Games, Stygian: Outer Gods

Stygian: Outer Gods Drops New Early Access Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Stygian: Outer Gods, as the devs show off more of the game while its being worked on in Early Access

Article Summary Stygian: Outer Gods reveals a new Early Access trailer showcasing gameplay updates and upcoming features.

Set before the events of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the story follows a troubled anthropologist on an expedition.

Players explore Kingsport, facing Lovecraftian mysteries, hidden motives, and the looming threat of the Black Day.

Gameplay emphasizes choice, with scarce ammo, stealth options, and character customization for unique playstyles.

Indie game developer Misterial Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing dropped a new Early Access trailer for Stygian: Outer Gods. The trailer basically shows off more of the game for players who haven't tried it out yet while giving a small glimpse into what's being worked on, as well as the roadmap for content. Still now release window for the full version, but at least we have a sense of where they're going with with game.

Stygian: Outer Gods

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension. The game's protagonist is a former anthropologist and soldier, discharged due to a severe injury. Struggling with a fragile and deteriorating mental state, he is haunted by recurring nightmares and consumed with guilt over the unresolved disappearance of his father. At the start of the game, everything shifts dramatically for our hero, and his life takes on a new purpose. He receives an invitation from a young woman to join an expedition to Kingsport, a secluded, enigmatic place that captivates his father's interest. This journey offers not only a chance to uncover the secrets of Kingsport but perhaps also the key to understanding his father's mysterious fate.

Players will find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and hidden schemes, where every character harbors their own secret motives, shrouded in layers of deceit. As the clock ticks, the ominous arrival of the Black Day looms ever closer, leaving little time to unravel the truth. Fans of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones will recognise some familiar faces on the streets of Kingsport, and of course iconic Lovecraftian characters, such as Keziah Mason, will make their presence felt – each featuring their own captivating storylines.

The game will feature a diverse arsenal of intriguing weapons, used in both ranged and melee combat – but don't mistake it for a straightforward first-person shooter. Ammo will be scarce and enemies formidable – meaning that avoiding encounters through stealth might often be the wiser choice. "Choice" being a key word when talking about the gameplay in Stygian: Outer Gods, as players will always have various options for how to approach an encounter. The game will also feature a character customization system that will let them unlock and upgrade skills and abilities to further hone their preferred playstyle.

