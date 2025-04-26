Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica 2 Releases New Dev Blog About Early Access

Check out the latest developer video for Subnautica 2, as they go over the work being done to get the game to Early Access

Article Summary Discover the path to Early Access for Subnautica 2 in an exciting new developer video from Unknown Worlds.

Explore vast alien oceans in multiplayer co-op, crafting tools and bases to survive fascinating biomes.

Uncover mysterious lifeforms, evolve your genetics, and adapt for survival in a dangerous alien world.

Push boundaries in the depths, confronting wonder and peril, as you unravel the secrets of this aquatic realm.

Unknown Worlds Entertainment and Krafton dropped a new video this week for Subnautica 2, discussing the game's path to Early Access. The nearly two-minute video you can watch above goes over many of the game's dynamics and how they've been working on it to get to a playable state. No EA release date was provided for it yet, but it does give some insight into how the new game will look. Enjoy the video while we wait to hear more.

Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. Play alone or with friends as you explore alluring biomes and discover fascinating creatures. Craft vehicles, tools, and bases to survive this mysterious alien world. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Explore With Friends: Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways.

Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways. Craft Submersibles, Tools, and Bases: Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world.

Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world. Uncover Diverse New Biomes: From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you?

From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you? Study Mysterious Lifeforms: Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival.

Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival. Survive Terrifying Depths: This world is vast and deep. Venture beyond the safety of shallow waters, descending into a dark unknown. Wonder and danger lurks around every corner. To survive this planet, you'll need to push beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!