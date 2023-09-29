Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grapefrukt Games, Subpar Pool

Subpar Pool Brings Playful Pocket Pool This October

Grapefrukt Games has released a new trailer for Subpar Pool, as the game will be released for PC, Switch, and mobile this October.

Indie game developer and publisher Grapefrukt Games released a new trailer for Subpar Pool, revealing the title's official release date. Made by the same team who created the games Holedown, Twofold Inc., and Rymdkapsel, this is a cozy little title in which you follow the antics of pocket pool balls as they are hit into billiard holes in different settings. There's a little bit of golf and a little bit of pool mixed in here as they tell their own playful story. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch and mobile devices on October 12, 2023.

Dive into each procedurally generated level, consisting of a series of tables filled with balls you must pocket within a set number of shots. Escape into the fantastically vibrant world while strategizing the best plan to pocket your balls. Watch your plan inevitably combust as you adapt your next move to skillfully take home the win. Progress in the game and create your course, choosing cards from a deck to tailor the challenges to your desired game experience and playstyle. Want to feel stressed to the max? Take part in the Fast Run, which limits the time you have to aim. Want a level with portals? Subpar Pool has you covered. Or want to see what happens when you play Subpar Pool with glass balls as they roll and collide? There's thousands of ways to combine the dynamic cards to create a unique playthrough experience, every time. Immerse yourself in the charming, lively world of Subpar Pool while you find out if you can master the unpredictability of ever-changing balls colliding in this satisfying and mesmerizing mashup experience.

Four different worlds, each with its own set of constraints and challenges.

Procedurally generated tables and 18 different cards with more than 14,000 ways to combine for an always fresh gameplay experience.

A compact game experience designed for bite-sized play sessions (or longer if you prefer!).

A stunning, vibrant French-inspired art style that transports you into the enchanting world.

Plays comfortably with one hand.

A soothing, mini-golf funk soundtrack to get you in a spirited mood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!