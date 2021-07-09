SuchArt: Genius Art Simulator Enters Early Access On July 14th

Independent video game developer Voolgi and publisher HypeTrain Digital have announced that their upcoming game, SuchArt: Genius Art Simulator, will be entering Early Access for Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14th of this year. The game will cost $19.99 USD to purchase, with a 10% discount available for the first week of its release.

According to the press release put out by HypeTrain Digital, SuchArt: Genius Art Simulator is an artist studio simulator that is story-driven and uses a first-person view of the art studio in which you work. The premise of this game is as follows: "You are a genius artist living in the year 2130. Make the best of the space studio you own. Create art with a large variety of tools, share your works with the world, sell them and get famous. Let your imagination run wild and create the art of your dreams — virtual painting has never felt so realistic ever before!

In addition to the game that is entering Early Access on the two aforementioned platforms, there is a free version of SuchArt on Steam, entitled SuchArt: Creative Space, that has been played by more than 400,000 people since its release earlier in the year.

Some key features of this game include the following:

Realistic painting

Sell and expose your art

Upgrade and design your studio

Paint everywhere

Pick your side

As to that last point, according to the press release: "They say down on Earth the robots are revolting and the Crabuxes covet the planet's saltwater. But surely that's none of your business. Or, is it?"

Are you excited about SuchArt: Genius Art Simulator? Does this entry by Voolgi and HypeTrain Digital appeal to your creative side? Let us know in the comments below!