Sugardew Island Confirmed For Early March Release

The new cozy farming game Sugardew Island has an official release date, as the game comes to PC and PlayStation 5 this March

Indie game developer and publisher Rokaplay has confirmed the official release date for Sugardew Island. This is the latest in the recent trend of cozy farming titles with some objectives but no real hard endgame, as you will take on a new farm on the titular island and bring it up from nothing. You can sell your goods at the market, find resources, and take care of little tasks across the island, but there is no pressure to complete anything you don't want to do. The game will be released on MArch 7 for PC and PS5, but until then, enjoy the trailer here!

Sugardew Island

Sugardew Island is an intentionally uncomplicated cozy farm shop sim, crafted by a tiny indie dev team. We developed Sugardew Island so you can unwind, relax, and enjoy your beloved genre. In a bygone era, humans, animals, and the Forest Folk lived in perfect harmony on Sugardew Island. A seed, nurtured by all islanders, grew into a magnificent tree. However, driven by greed, humans sought to fell the Harmony Tree, disrupting the balance. The sudden change in their nature forced animals and Forest Folk to flee, leaving the island in ruins.

Now, a lone being awaits someone to restore lost harmony. After a surprising storm and a shipwreck, your journey begins as you awaken on a deserted island. To continue your adventure, you must collect Harmony by selling goods to the forest folk, healing the island, and overcoming the thorns. Take care of your animals and your farm, sell your goods to the cute Forest Folk, upgrade your farm and fulfil small orders from the Harmony Tree to fill the tiny island with life again.

Farming – Take care of your plants, make fertilize,r and sell your farm produce.

Your farm shop – Sell items in your shop and negotiate with the Forest Folk for prices.

Resource Gathering – Collect wood, stones, and weeds for farm improvements.

Character Editor – Customize your character's look to create your perfect persona.

Animals – Feed, interact & build bonds with animals for eggs and milk.

Pet Companions – Give names to pets, interact with them, and let them follow you around the island.

Harmony Tree Quests – Fulfill orders to heal the Harmony Tree and upgrade the small island.

Romance – If you are looking for some companionship on the island, then love could be in the air with four romanceable spirits, each with their own unique story and interactions.

Trader Tomte – Purchase seeds, animals, and more from the friendly trader.

Upgrade System – Improve your house, barn, and tools to enhance efficiency.

